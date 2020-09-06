12 lakh issued domicile certificates, most hold PRC, says J&K admin

The statement pointed out that a total of 17,18,887 people had applied for a domicile certificate and that of the 12,43,996 people that were issued the document, two-thirds of them got it in 7-15 days. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said it issued domicile certificates to nearly 12.44 lakh people across all 20 districts of the Union Territory till August 31 — including to 1.44 lakh people who had come from West Pakistan and those who have been living here for the past 15 years.

Giving a break-up, an official release issued here said that so far, over 10.95 lakh certificates were issued to people holding a permanent resident certificate — including an over 8.56 lakh in Jammu division and around 2.39 lakh in Kashmir.

Of the remaining 1.49 lakh certificates, 77,000 lakh certificates were issued to other residents/children, 67,000 certificates were issued to students and 13,373 certificates were issued to Kashmiri migrants/children, according to the statement.

“The certificates issued to people under clause 2 include 12,790 in Kashmir division and 64,421 in Jammu division,’’ it added.

The statement pointed out that a total of 17,18,887 people had applied for a domicile certificate and that of the 12,43,996 people that were issued the document, two-thirds of them got it in 7-15 days.

The process of issuing domicile certificates in the UT started in the last week of June this year.

