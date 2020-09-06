12 lakh issued domicile certificates, most hold PRC, says J&K admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said it issued domicile certificates to nearly 12.44 lakh people across all 20 districts of the Union Territory till August 31 — including to 1.44 lakh people who had come from West Pakistan and those who have been living here for the past 15 years.
Giving a break-up, an official release issued here said that so far, over 10.95 lakh certificates were issued to people holding a permanent resident certificate — including an over 8.56 lakh in Jammu division and around 2.39 lakh in Kashmir.
Of the remaining 1.49 lakh certificates, 77,000 lakh certificates were issued to other residents/children, 67,000 certificates were issued to students and 13,373 certificates were issued to Kashmiri migrants/children, according to the statement.
“The certificates issued to people under clause 2 include 12,790 in Kashmir division and 64,421 in Jammu division,’’ it added.
The statement pointed out that a total of 17,18,887 people had applied for a domicile certificate and that of the 12,43,996 people that were issued the document, two-thirds of them got it in 7-15 days.
The process of issuing domicile certificates in the UT started in the last week of June this year.
