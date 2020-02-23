12 killed in tempo-truck collision in Vadodara

Among the deceased persons are four women and three minors, including a four-year-old, police said. (Representational Image) Among the deceased persons are four women and three minors, including a four-year-old, police said. (Representational Image)

At least 12 persons of a family died in a road accident near Vadodara on the Mahuvad-Ranu road in Padra taluka on Saturday, when the tempo truck they were travelling in, reportedly carrying over 40 people, collided with a dumper.

Passers-by rushed 26 injured persons to the Padra hospitalwhere six died while undergoing treatment. Six others had died on the spot when the collision took place. The police has registered a case of negligent driving against both drivers.

The family was returning from a pre-wedding ritual in a village of Savli taluka to their homes in Ranu and Bhoj villages of Padra, police said. Eye witnesses have claimed that the impact of the high speed dumper was such that the tempo truck overturned and fell off the road, causing grievous and fatal injuries to the passengers. However, over 40 people could have been traveling in the tempo truck at the time of the incident and thus, the tempo driver has also been booked for negligence, police added.

Among the deceased persons are four women and three minors, including a four-year-old, police said.

