12 injured as accident sets off communal violence in Meerut

The police intervened quickly to stop the situation from escalating. (Representational Image) The police intervened quickly to stop the situation from escalating. (Representational Image)

About 12 people were injured in a clash between members of two communities at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening.

The altercation started after two motorcyles collided in the Lisadi Gate area. The incident took a communal turn after members of the motorcyclists’ communities arrived, and started throwing bricks at each other.

The police intervened quickly to stop the situation from escalating. Both sides have lodged complaints at the Lisadi Gate station, but the police are yet to arrest anyone. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital.

“With the festival of colours round the corner, the police at sensitive pockets in Meerut are on high alert and that is why a major clash at Lisadi Gate could be averted,” police officer Prashant Kapil, who is in charge of the Lisadi Gate station, told The Indian Express over the phone. “Both factions have lodged complaints and FIRs have been filed. We will take action against both groups. The police will not let the atmosphere get vitiated before Holi.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.