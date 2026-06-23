12 Indians killed in Qatar gas plant blast

Ras Laffan is Qatar's central natural gas hub, employing thousands of engineers, technicians and manual labourers, many of whom are Indians. (Representational image/File)

Twelve Indians were among 13 people killed in an explosion at a gas processing facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar on Sunday night.

In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior said the incident was caused by a “technical malfunction” during operations.

“Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls,” the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X on Monday.

The identities of the deceased are not known yet. While many of the injured are also Indians, the Embassy said they were “stable”.