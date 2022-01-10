12 held for killing youth over Rs 1,200 borrowed for gaming by friend

Police on Sunday arrested 12 people, including three minors, for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man over Rs 1,200 that his friend had borrowed to get backpacks on Garena Free Fire, a gaming application.

According to the police, Manikanta and his friends called Lalith on January 4 to come near a government school in suburban Konankunte, where they had a heated argument over the unpaid Rs 1200 of the Rs 1,500 that Lalith had borrowed from the former six months before. Called by Lalith, his friend Darhsan reached there along with his brother Manjunath and friend Mehaboob (19). The police said the two groups of youths then came to blows and that Mehaboob, alias Mohammed Jilani, was attacked with machetes. Manjunath sustained injuries and is under treatment.

The arrested accused are Kiran N (19), Pavan (19), Karthik (19), Manikanta (19), Pavan Kumar (20), Abishek U (19), Anil Kumar BS (20), Munesh Kumar B T (19), Shashank T (18)—all Bengaluru residents and friends with the slain youth—and three minors who cannot be named.

The Konankunte police said there were two more youths to be arrested in the case. All the arrested accused have been remanded in judicial custody, they added.