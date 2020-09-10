12 Gujarat HC staff, AMC dy mayor test positive for Covid-19

Of the 171 reported positive from Ahmedabad district on Wednesday, with 22 of these cases reported from the rural jurisdiction. (Representational)

With over 1.08 lakh coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat till date as of Wednesday, Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 tally crossed 32,000 cases on the same day. Among those to test positive from the district was the deputy mayor of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), as well as 12 employees of the Gujarat High Court (HC).

AMC Deputy Mayor Dinesh Makwana took to social media on Wednesday to declare that he tested positive for Covid-19 and has opted for home isolation. He further suggested that those who came in contact with him in the past week should get themselves tested.

The Gujarat HC, which was to partially start its physical proceedings starting September 14, has now postponed the resumption of proceedings to September 16. A circular from the Gujarat HC registrar stated that the Chief Justice has now passed an order for the postponement and that the court will remain shut between September 12 and 15, as 12 employees tested positive after rapid antigen tests were carried out.

Of the 171 reported positive from Ahmedabad district on Wednesday, with 22 of these cases reported from the rural jurisdiction, the AMC’s continued drive to test arriving passengers at Kalupur railway station led to the detection of 31 Covid positive patients of the 1,694 passengers who were tested on the spot. Most of the positive passengers were detected from Rajdhani Express, with 19 of the 818 passengers testing positive.

Besides Surat which continues to report around 270-odd cases each day, the districts of Rajkot, Vadodara and Jamnagar are also reporting over a 100 cases daily.

