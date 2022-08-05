scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

12% GST on sarais reminds of Mughal-era ‘Jizyah’ tax: Chadha to Sitharaman

Chadha described the Centre's decision to impose 12 per cent GST on inns as an "unnecessary financial imposition on the sangat (community)".

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh, New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 5:04:17 am
He also sought to draw Sitharaman's attention to "the plight of the farmers" in Punjab due to a depleting groundwater level and requested her to sanction a financial package to address the crisis.(File Photo)

Terming 12 per cent GST on inns near the Golden Temple as a reminder of the Mughal era “Jizyah” tax, AAP MP Raghav Chadha Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday and sought its rollback. In a memorandum submitted to Sitharaman, the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab said 12 per cent GST on “sarais” will increase the cost of visiting the Golden Temple.

Chadha said the Golden Temple often witnesses more than one lakh devotees visiting the shrine from around the world in a day.

Inns like Guru Gobind Singh NRI Niwas, Baba Deep Singh Niwas and Mata Bhag Kaur Niwas run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) provide a shelter to the devotees and are operated for “seva of sangat (community service)”, not as profit-making ventures, said Chadha, who was recently appointed as the chairman of a temporary advisory panel set up by the Punjab government.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

He contended that these inns are not commercial entities. The reason for their existence is “seva (service) and not profit, and the central government seems to have ignored this crucial distinction”, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star feesPremium
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Chadha described the Centre’s decision to impose 12 per cent GST on inns as an “unnecessary financial imposition on the sangat (community)”. The cause for filling the coffers of the Centre cannot be larger than fulfilling the spiritual journey of the devotees who seek blessings at the Golden Temple, he said.

“Times like these remind us of the Mughal era when Aurangzeb imposed the ‘Jizyah’ tax on pilgrims,” he said. The AAP leader urged the BJP-led Centre to deliberate on whether it is morally permissible to impose additional costs on the devotees visiting the Golden Temple.

He requested the finance minister to offer the devotees “a solution and a much-needed relief by rolling back” the decision which has caused “great anguish to the followers of the Sikh religion and devotees who travel from across the country to visit the Sri Darbar Sahib”.

He also sought to draw Sitharaman’s attention to “the plight of the farmers” in Punjab due to a depleting groundwater level and requested her to sanction a financial package to address the crisis.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The AAP MP also demanded a financial package for the welfare of Punjab’s farmers.

Punjab led the Green Revolution and took the initiative to grow paddy, but it has resulted in the depletion of the groundwater table to “a dangerous level” and needs urgent intervention, he noted.

“Punjab and its farmers stood for the nation and made a huge sacrifice in times of crisis and as Punjab faces a water crisis, it is the responsibility of the Union government to grant aid in the form of a financial package,” Chadha said. The water crisis needs to be tackled on a war footing, he added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 05:04:17 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues

3

Mumbai: Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

4

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

5

Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Push back in Kansas
Push back in Kansas
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will ...
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will ...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits, say contractor; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits, say contractor; officials say no caste bias

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics

Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics

Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Beneficiaries told to create ‘dummy’ social media accounts
Rajasthan

Beneficiaries told to create ‘dummy’ social media accounts

What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will mean for customers, investors
Explained

What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will mean for customers, investors

Calcutta HC junks Jharkhand MLAs’ plea, asks CID to continue probe
Cash seizure

Calcutta HC junks Jharkhand MLAs’ plea, asks CID to continue probe

Washed away and in poor shape, work begins to restore ghats along Yamuna

Washed away and in poor shape, work begins to restore ghats along Yamuna

Wait until we decide on rival Sena pleas: SC to Election Commission
Uddhav versus Shinde

Wait until we decide on rival Sena pleas: SC to Election Commission

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement