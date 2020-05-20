12 fresh cases push Himachal Pradesh’s count to 105

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati Wednesday said that hair salons and beauty parlours in the district will be allowed to function but only after the prescribed training of the owners by the notified authorities. (Representational) Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati Wednesday said that hair salons and beauty parlours in the district will be allowed to function but only after the prescribed training of the owners by the notified authorities. (Representational)

In biggest one day spike, 12 people, who had recently returned from Mumbai, tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Wednesday, taking the virus tally in the state to 105.

The 12 were among the 697 people, who had returned to Himachal from Mumbai in a special train on May 18. While 11 persons, including four women, tested positive in Kangra, a man tested positive for the virus in Kullu, making it the first confirmed case in the district.

“All patients were placed under institutional quarantine upon their return,” said Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta.

The patients have been shifted to the Covid-19 care centre at Panchayati Raj Training Institute in Baijnath.

First case in Kullu

Kullu reported its first case Wednesday, with a man in his twenties testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Anni subdivision. He, too, had returned from Mumbai in a special train and was under institutional quarantine, officials said.

Bengal-bound train cancelled

A West Bengal-bound special train scheduled to depart from Himachal Pradesh Wednesday was cancelled due to the forecast of cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ making landfall there. The train was supposed to ferry over 1,000 people of West Bengal stranded in HP, Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said, adding a new date will be announced soon.

Salons to open in Kangra

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati Wednesday said that hair salons and beauty parlours in the district will be allowed to function but only after the prescribed training of the owners by the notified authorities. “Owners of these outlets can apply through the labour officer and will have to go through training in their respective sub-divisions, following which they will be allowed to operate,” he said.

Prajapati added that stamp vendors and document writers can work on every Monday and Thursday from 10am to 2pm, and land registration can be done on all working days at the tehsildar offices from 10 am to 2 pm.

In Kullu, district magistrate Dr Richa Verma said that the daily relaxation in curfew will now be from 9 am to 5 pm.

HP Corona Count

Cases – 105

Death – 4

Active Cases – 49

