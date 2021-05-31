12 crore vaccine doses to be available in June: Govt

According to the ministry, a total of 21.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

The Centre on Sunday said nearly 12 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses will be available in June, a substantial rise from the 7.94 crore doses that were supplied in May.

According to the Health Ministry, 6.09 crore doses will be allocated by the Centre to states to vaccinate healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons above the age of 45 years. The health ministry said that in June, 5.86 crore will be available for direct procurement by the state governments and private hospitals. “…in June 2021 close to 12 crore (11,95,70,000) doses will be available for the national COVID vaccination programme,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

“The delivery schedule for this allocation will be shared in advance. States have been requested to direct the concerned officials to ensure rational and judicious utilisation of allocated doses and minimise the vaccine wastage. The basic objective behind informing the states in advance of the quantum of free vaccine doses to be made available from Govt of India for 15/30 days and the total vaccine doses which are available for direct procurement by States is to ensure better planning and delivery of vaccine by States,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, a total of 21.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.