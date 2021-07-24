12 Central University V-Cs appointed

President Ramnath Kovind appointed vice-chancellors (V-Cs) to 12 central universities on Friday. The announcement came against the backdrop of several centrally-run higher education institutions remaining headless for months and, in some cases, even years.

The universities which finally got a V-C include central universities in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad. Central university of South Bihar (Gaya), Manipur university, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur are also among the 12.

Former V-C Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology Professor Tankeshwar Kumar is the new V-C of Central University of Haryana, the incumbent V-C of Himachal Pradesh Technical University, SP Bansal, has become the head Himachal Central University. Sanjeev Jain, V-C of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, is going to head Central University of Jammu. Rajarshi Tandon Open University V-C KN Singh has been appointed to Central University of South Bihar.

While former pro-vice-chancellor of IGNOU Kshiti Bhushan Das is the new V-C of Central University of Jharkhand and former professor of Osmania University Battu Satyanarayana will head Central University of Karnataka. Madurai Kamaraj University’s V-C Muthukalingan Krishnan is appointed as V-C of Central University of Tamil Nadu, Basuthkar J Rao of ISSER Tirupati to Hyderabad Central University and Prabha Shankar Shukla of G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology to North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

Alok Kumar Chakrawal from Saurashtra University has become the V-C of Guru Ghasidas University, Syed Ainul Hasan, a Persian scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University will head Maulana Azad National Urdu University and N Lokender Singh from Manipur University will now be it’s V-C.

Despite the slew of appointments announced Friday, another 10 central universities still do not have full-time heads and these include Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.