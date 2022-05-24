12 booked for raising pro-Pak slogans in Hazaribagh

: Jharkhand Police have booked 12 people allegedly for raising ‘pro-Pakistan slogans’ during a victory procession of a Panchayat Samiti member in Hazaribagh. Police said the incident occurred on May 19 when supporters of a Panchayat Samiti member raised the slogans, after he won from Siladah panchayat.

An FIR was registered after the video of the purported incident went viral on social media. Police said they are investigating the case and have sent the video for a forensic test to ascertain the authenticity. Although police have booked them under various IPC sections, they are yet to make any arrest. This is the second such incident in the last one month during the panchayat polls.

On April 20, ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans were raised in Giridih district of Jharkhand once Shakir Hussain filed his nomination. A government employee, Wasim Akram, of Giridih was the complainant. Eight people were arrested.