12 BJP MLAs suspended from Maharashtra Assembly for ‘misbehaving’ with presiding officer

Former CM Fadnavis said that Ashish Shelar, one of the suspended BJP MLAs, had apologised and the matter had ended. (File)

Twelve BJP MLAs have been suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for one year for “misbehaving” with the presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker’s chamber on Monday.

The BJP MLAs are Parag Alavani, Ram Satpute, Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkalkar, Harish Pimpale, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirtikumar Bhangdiya.

The motion was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote after the MVA-led state government accused the MLAs of using abusive language and creating a ruckus.

However, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has called the allegations “false”, stating that the Opposition would boycott the House proceedings, news agency PTI reported. “This is a false allegation and an attempt to reduce the numbers of opposition benches, because we exposed the government’s falsehood on the OBC quota in local bodies,” Fadnavis said.

He, in turn, blamed Shiv Sena leaders for using abusive words and accused Jadhav of giving a “one-sided” account. “It was Shiv Sena MLAs who used abusive words,” Fadnavis said, adding that Ashish Shelar had apologised and the matter had ended.

OBC quota issue: Maha Assembly passes resolution to seek 2011 census data from Centre

Meanwhile, a resolution urging the Centre to provide the 2011 census data to enable the State Backward Class Commission to prepare an empirical data of the OBC population was passed by a voice vote amid uproar by the members of the Opposition.

BJP members trooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans against the state government, and the Leader of the Opposition Fadnavis called the resolution “politically motivated.”

The House saw two adjournments over the issue, PTI reported. The chair adjourned the House for 10 minutes after BJP members Girish Mahajan and Sanjay Kute climbed the Speaker’s podium and argued with the Chair, when Jadhav put the resolution for vote. Shiv Sena’s Sunil Prabhu and NCP’s Nawab Malik called for action against BJP members, who had allegedly “misbehaved” with the presiding officer and manhandled him in the Speaker’s chamber.

The two-day Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly began Monday, where the Opposition is set to raise the issue of quashing of two important caste quotas, for Marathas in jobs and education, and OBCs in local bodies, by the Supreme Courts.

