12 Bengali TV, film actors join BJP

Welcoming the 12, the saffron party’s West Bengal chief, Dilip Ghosh, said the people of the state were inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were impressed with the development work carried out by him.

bengali actors join bjp, bengali tv stars join bjp, bengal bjp, mamata banerjee, dilip ghosh, mukul roy, india news
The actors join the BJP in the presence of party leaders Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

The BJP inducted 12 new faces — all Bengali film and TV personalities — into its ranks on Thursday. The new faces in the party include Parno Mittra, Rishi Kaushik, Kanchana Moitra, Rupanjana Mitra and Biswajit Ganguly.

They were inducted into the party in New Delhi.

The BJP is eyeing to wrest power from the Trinamool Congress in the state and has emerged as the main opponent of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Personalities belonging to different fields as well as leaders from the TMC, the CPI(M) and the Congress have been joining the BJP since March — ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Several senior leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Modi, have publicly said that a number of TMC MLAs were in touch with the saffron party, which could mean a threat to West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee-led government. The saffron party won an unprecedented 18 of 42 seats of the state in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

