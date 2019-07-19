12 Bengali TV, film actors join BJP

The BJP inducted 12 new faces — all Bengali film and TV personalities — into its ranks on Thursday. The new faces in the party include Parno Mittra, Rishi Kaushik, Kanchana Moitra, Rupanjana Mitra and Biswajit Ganguly.

They were inducted into the party in New Delhi.

Advertising

Welcoming the 12, the saffron party’s West Bengal chief, Dilip Ghosh, said the people of the state were inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were impressed with the development work carried out by him.

Personalities belonging to different fields as well as leaders from the TMC, the CPI(M) and the Congress have been joining the BJP since March — ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Several senior leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Modi, have publicly said that a number of TMC MLAs were in touch with the saffron party, which could mean a threat to West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee-led government. The saffron party won an unprecedented 18 of 42 seats of the state in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.