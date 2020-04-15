118 booked for spreading rumours, 60 arrested: Jharkhand top cop

These cases include those lodged against people spreading misinformation and communal posts regarding the March congregation of the Tablighi Jamat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin. (Representational) These cases include those lodged against people spreading misinformation and communal posts regarding the March congregation of the Tablighi Jamat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin. (Representational)

The Jharkhand Police has booked 118 people for allegedly spreading rumours and hatred on social media amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a senior officer tweeted on Tuesday. Of the 118, 60 people have been sent to jail, the officer added.

These cases include those lodged against people spreading misinformation and communal posts regarding the March congregation of the Tablighi Jamat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

Jharkhand DGP MV Rao tweeted on Tuesday: “All those spreading rumours and hatred on social media are warned that Jharkhand Police is keeping a close watch on you. So far, 78 cases were filed against 118 accused and 60 were sent to jail. None of them will be able to get employment anywhere as we have enough evidence to secure their convictions. In our fight against Coronavirus Pandemic, we have been systematically eradicating this hate virus in social media. Don’t be the next one to go to jail. We will be extremely tough no matter which community you belong to. Better behave and enjoy your freedom.”

Police said that the 118 people have been booked under the The Information Technology Act, 2000 and under IPC sections188, 295(A)(acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others.

District-wise, the maximum number of cases were registered in Garhwa district where 19 people were arrested for spreading rumours over social media. A total of 11 people were arrested in Palamu and nine people each were arrested in Ranchi and Deoghar.

In addition, the police have also registered 665 cases against 3,049 people and arrested 1,242 people for alleged lockdown violations. The highest number of violations were reported from Jamshedpur. A total of 687 people have been booked of whom, 579 have been arrested.

