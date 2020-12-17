1,160 Covid cases in state , Ahmedabad sees a decline

Gujarat has now reported over a cumulative 2.31 lakh Covid-19 cases in the past nine months. (Representational)

Ahmedabad district on Wednesday recorded 239 fresh Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection, marking a decline in the case count and fatalities. The number of cases and deaths in Ahmedabad are close to the numbers reported before the Diwali season. The state reported 1,160 new cases and discharged another 1,384 patients. As many as 10 patients succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat has now reported over a cumulative 2.31 lakh Covid-19 cases in the past nine months.

Ahmedabad city currently has 58 areas designated as micro-containment zones, with no new addition on Wednesday. Of the 791 critical care unit beds in the 105 private hospitals requisitioned by AMC, nearly 57 per cent of remain vacant at present. Districts like Mehsana and Banaskantha, which had been seeing a surge in cases in the past two weeks, reported fewer than 59 cases.

