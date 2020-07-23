113 days after murder, Meerut police find bodies of woman, daughter

On July 14, Priya’s friend Chanchal lodged an FIR at the Partapur police station, alleging that Shamshad had kidnapped Priya and her daughter.(Representational) On July 14, Priya’s friend Chanchal lodged an FIR at the Partapur police station, alleging that Shamshad had kidnapped Priya and her daughter.(Representational)

The police on Wednesday recovered the bodies of a woman and her daughter from the house of the man they were living with in Meerut, 113 days after the man had murdered them.

Shamshad alias Amit Gurjar, 39, had befriended Priya, 35, on Facebook, and after a while, Priya and her teenage daughter from a previous marriage moved in with him, police said.

On July 14, Priya’s friend Chanchal lodged an FIR at the Partapur police station, alleging that Shamshad had kidnapped Priya and her daughter.

“Shamshad has been arrested and has also confessed killing of the two because Priya got to know that he was already married and is a Muslim… She was living with her daughter at his rented accommodation… Both were killed on the night of March 28 and the bodies were buried in the backyard of Shamshad’s house in separate graves,” Anand Prakash Mishra, the in-charge of the Partapur police station told The Indian Express over the phone.

