1,118 fresh cases in Gujarat:Tally crosses 73k; over 10L tests in 4 months

Data on the bifurcation of the testing in terms of RT-PCR vis-a-vis antigen tests continue to remain absent. (Rerpresentational)

More than 1,100 Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday across Gujarat, taking the tally now to over 73,000. In the past four months, over 10 lakh tests were done in Gujarat and over 41,000 samples were tested in the last 24-hour span, according to the state health department. Data on the bifurcation of the testing in terms of RT-PCR vis-a-vis antigen tests continue to remain absent.

Among those who succumbed to the infection were two police officers attached with the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) . Chetanbhai Joshi (54), assistant sub inspector attached to SRP Group 17 in Chela village of Jamnagar, and Kamleshbhai Makwana, assistant police constable with SRP Group 9 in Vadodara, died on Tuesday morning while being admitted to Covid-19 hospitals. police said.

Smaller districts such as Panchmahal, Anand, Porbandar are reporting a spike in cases every alternate day, indicating a testing lag while Dang reported no cases for the second consecutive day. Dang on Monday tested only 29 samples and Chhota Udepur tested only two samples although four cases were reported from the district Tuesday, indicating a testing lag. Morbi which continues to report nearly 25-30 cases each day, sees 100-odd daily tests, so do Anand, Surendranagar and Tapi.

In a Gujarat High Court order which came a week ago, a division bench had directed the state government that district-wise daily tabular data of total deaths and total deaths where the deceased tested Covid-19 positive “must be published in all newspapers so as to make people aware of the spread of the virus and ensure that there is no complacency.”

While Surat reported 236 cases, taking the tally to nearly 15,700 cases, 10 patients died in the district. Rajkot saw four others die and Patan reported two other Covid-19 fatalities.

Among the eight districts with corporation areas, the rural limits of Ahmedabad and Jamnagar continue to report the fewest cases, the latter reporting only two-three cases each day.

On the other hand, in the districts of Gandhinagar and Junag-adh, the cases reported from the rural limits exceed those being reported from corporation limits.

AMC seals 5 cafes, stores for violating Covid norms

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday sealed five stores and eateries in Nikol area, as part of its ongoing drive to check violations of Covid-19 guidelines in malls and eateries in the city.

Osia hypermart and Baby care outlet inside Pavillion mall, Cafe Selfie, opposite Pavillion mall, Amazing Amdabad and McDonald’s were sealed as people were found not maintaining social distancing and without wearing masks in these units.

The civic body had sealed city’s popular mall Ahmedabad One in Vastrapur area on August 3 which was later opened for public on August 7 after the management had got the entire area sanitised and got its staff members tested for Covid-19.

The second mall to be sealed by the AMC was Central Mall in Panchwati area, last Sunday. On Monday, several cafes on the Sindhu Bhavan Road were sealed for violating norms. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.