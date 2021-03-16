11-year-old girl dies, 25 hospitalised in Bhandara village due to suspected food poisoning

A large number of people in the village had started complaining of upset stomach leading to diarrhoea and vomiting after they reportedly consumed panipuri from a stall on Sunday. (Representational)

An 11-year old girl died and 25 others had to be hospitalised following suspected food poisoning at Bhendala village in Paoni tahsil of Bhandara district over the last 24 hours.

District Health Office Prashant Uikey told The Indian Express, “The possible source of poisoning was the panipuri chaat they had consumed on Sunday in the village. But we are investigating the matter.”

“Of the hospitalised patients, 19 are minors,” he added.



“An 11-year old girl, Dnyaneshwari Sanibawane, who was studying in Class V, has died while 25 others are under treatment at Paoni Rural Hospital and Asgaon Primary Health Centre. There are 34 others with very mild symptoms, who are being treated in the village. All patients are stable,” said Bhandara Collector Sandeep Kadam, adding, “The deceased girl’s mother has also been admitted.”

Both Uikey and Kadam visited the village on Tuesday.

“We have collected samples from various sources, including some from the panipuri vendor and from certain households where infected people were found. We have also collected samples from the water supply reservoir in the village and are also checking leakages, if any, in the pipeline,” said Kadam.