11-year-old girl among 3 killed as car overturns in Jamnagar

Three of the five persons driving in the car were killed on the spot. (Representational)

THREE PERSONS, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed and two others were seriously injured after their car hit a milestone and a guard rail before veering off the road and overturning at Jayva village near Dhrol town of Jamnagar district on Wednesday.

“After the driver lost control of the vehicle, the car first hit a milestone on the roadside, and then crashed in the guard rail before going off the road and overturning. Three of the five persons driving in the car were killed on the spot. Two others were injured severely and have been rushed to Rajkot for treatment,” CM Kateliya, Sub-Inspector of Dhrol said.

The deceased were identified as Kamlesh Dalsaniya (31), his daughter Pari (11) and Chetnaben Dalsaniya (43). The injured have been identified as Kamlesh’s wife Mintu (30) and Chentnaben’s husband Itesh (45). “They all are residents of Rajkot and were on their way to Jamnagar from Rajkot,” Kateliya further said.

The accident took place at around 4:55 pm on the state highway No.25 which connects Rajkot to Jamnagar. A section of media has reported that the driver lost control after some cattle strayed on the highway. “However, we have not found any injured cattle or cattle carcass at the accident site,” the sub-inspector added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd