11-year-old gangraped and killed, protests in Uttarkashi

An 11-year-old girl was gangraped and killed late Friday night in a village in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, police said. While five suspects were taken into custody, no arrests were made till Saturday, the police said.

On Friday night, the girl was kidnapped by “unknown persons” from her house. The kidnappers, who, according to the police, “could have probably been” labourers working in a construction site nearby, cut off the power lines and abducted the victim from the house, which had five other members.

“According to the information received, the victim was taken to a place near the house and gangraped by up to five persons. She was then strangled to death,” Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

On Saturday morning, the girl’s body was found on a bridge. Soon, while the police and district administration sprang into action to nab the guilty, the villagers took to the streets demanding that the guilty be arrested. By Saturday evening, the protests had spread across the district, and internet services were restricted.

