Chennai: 11-year-old girl raped for several months, 17 arrested

The class seven student narrated the chain of events to her elder sister, who brought it to the notice of their parents later. (Representational Image) The class seven student narrated the chain of events to her elder sister, who brought it to the notice of their parents later. (Representational Image)

Seventeen men were arrested in Chennai for allegedly raping a 11-year-old girl for several months in an apartment building campus. The arrested people include the building’s security guard, elevator operator and water supplier. The minor was allegedly sedated with spiked drinks before she was sexually assaulted. Police after arresting the accused said that she was also blackmailed.

The class seven student narrated the chain of events to her elder sister, who brought it to the notice of their parents later. The parents then filed a complaint Sunday, a senior police officer told PTI.

“A complaint was registered by the mother alleging that the girl was sexually assaulted by around 15 people at various days in various places inside the apartment campus,” the official had said during the start of the investigation. The victim was taken to a hospital Monday for health-check ups.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd