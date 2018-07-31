Bihar: 11 women missing from another home run by tainted NGO

A fresh FIR has been registered against Brijesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, following the “disappearance” of 11 women from the premises of a self-help group run by his NGO. (Representational Image) A fresh FIR has been registered against Brijesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, following the “disappearance” of 11 women from the premises of a self-help group run by his NGO. (Representational Image)

A fresh FIR has been registered against Brijesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, following the “disappearance” of 11 women from the premises of a self-help group run by his NGO. Thakur is in judicial custody in connection with mental, physical and sexual exploitation of the girls residing at Balika Grih, Muzaffarpur.

A fresh FIR was registered against him on Monday evening by Assistant Director of the Social Welfare Department Devesh Kumar Sharma in connection with the “disappearance” of 11 women from the premises of a self-help group run by the same NGO – Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, Mahila Thana incharge Jyoti Kumari said.

After the sex scandal had surfaced last month and the NGO was black-listed, the condition of other homes run by the NGO was reviewed. During the review, 11 women supposed to have been staying in the home for the self-help group in the Chhoti Kalyani area here were found missing, official sources said.

There was no communication on record from the NGO to the Social Welfare Department about their whereabouts, they said.

