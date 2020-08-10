11 of Pakistani migrant family dead, suicide abetment case filed

Police said the dead include Budha Ram and his wife Antra Devi, both in their 70s, their daughters Laxmi, Priya and Suman, son Ravi, and five children. (Representational Image) Police said the dead include Budha Ram and his wife Antra Devi, both in their 70s, their daughters Laxmi, Priya and Suman, son Ravi, and five children. (Representational Image)

Eleven members of a family of Pakistani migrants were found dead at a farm in Lorta village of Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the dead include Budha Ram and his wife Antra Devi, both in their 70s, their daughters Laxmi, Priya and Suman, son Ravi, and five children.

Jodhpur Rural SP Rahul Barhat said they found some pesticide, sedatives, and empty vials from the spot, with at least one of couple’s three daughters being a trained nurse.

Ravi’s brother Kewal Ram, who, police said, was sleeping outside the hut where the bodies were found and seems to be the only surviving member, blamed his in-laws for driving the family to suicide.

“Kewal Ram said he and his brother Ravi were married to two sisters, also from a Pakistani migrant family, who had been living with their parents in Jodhpur’s Mandore. Kewal Ram told us the sisters had been refusing to come to Dechu and that their domestic dispute had been going on for several years. A point of conflict was custody of the children. Kewal Ram has four children, one of whom is with his wife while three were here,” the SP said. The three are among the five children who were found dead.

“The cause of death will be established through post mortem. As for circumstantial evidence, we found pesticide and sedatives nearby, and empty vials,” SP Barhat said.

Police said an FIR has been lodged under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) based on Kewal Ram’s complaint. “He has claimed that his in-laws had been troubling his family and were levelling allegations,” the SP said.

Police said Kewal Ram, however, ruled out that someone from outside could have poisoned the family, since he was outside the hut where the deceased were found.

“We are also questioning him and cannot give a clean chit to anybody. Two of the girls were trained nurses; we are looking at that aspect as well. We are examining the vials,” the SP said.

