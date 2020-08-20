11 of gang who ran riot in Rajkot booked under GCTOC Act

This is the third case in the state under the strict GCTOC Act after it came into force in Gujarat in December 2019 with President's approval. (Representational)

Two months after a group of men assaulted another group and ran riot on Bhavnagar Road of the city, the Rajkot city police on Wednesday said that they had booked Imtiyas alias Lalo Rauma and 10 members of his alleged gang under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act, 2015 and detained six members of the gang.

Addressing a press conference, Manoj Agarwal, commissioner of Rajkot city police, said that the 12-member gang led by Imtiyaz had been committing crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, assaulting women, theft, rioting and offences under Arms Act, since 2010. He said that the gang had committed total 64 offences in the jurisdictions of Rajkot city police, Rajkot rural police, Surendranagar district police and Junagadh district police.

“Imtiyaz alias Lalo Rauma had formed a crime syndicate to commit offences in Rajkot city police jurisdiction. Members of these gangs, acting in concert, have been committing different offences continuously and have made their illegal activities their means of livelihood,” Agrawal said.

Police said that Imtiyaz, around 30 years old, is a resident of Dudhsagar Road in the city. Others who have been booked include Imtiyaz’s brother Irfan, Shehzad alias Gotiyo Julani, Irfan Kandiya, Faruq Main, Javid alias Jambu Daudani, Sabir alias Shabo Abbasi, Ezaz Bloch, Saddam alias Mustan Bhuvar, Mohammed Hussain alias Mamu Makrani and Sahil alias Soib Parekh. Of them, Bloch is a resident of Junagadh while the rest are residents of Rajkot. Most of them live in jurisdiction of Thorala police station, police said.

This is the third case in the state under the strict GCTOC Act after it came into force in Gujarat in December 2019 with President’s approval.

The first case was registered against gangster Ravi Pujari in Ahmedabad while the second case was registered in Amreli against Shivraj Vichhiya alias Munna Rabarika and his gang, including history-sheeter and bootlegger Sonu Dangar, known as ‘lady don’.

The new act makes it difficult for the accused to get bail, allow police to intercept communication, and submit intercepted communication as evidence in court. It also makes confession made by accused to a police officer of the rank of superintendent and above as admissible evidence. A person against whom at least two cases have been filed and chargesheet accepted by a court in a period of 10 years can be booked under GCTOC Act if he or she continues illegal activities and the police commissioner said that at all the accused had such a criminal liability as courts had taken cognisance of FIRs filed against them.

While Lalo faces 15 criminal cases, including one of murder; his brother has Irfan has six cases against him. Parekh faces nine case; Bhuvar six; Julani, Daudani and Bloch five each, Kandiya and Abbasi four each, Makrani three and Main two. Agarwal said that in the latest incident, Imtiyaz alias Lalo, his brother Irfan, Bhuvar, Abbasi, Main and Daudani were among the group that assaulted Mohsin Kureshi and others near Bedipara Fire Station on Bhavnagar Road on June 18 after a minor tip off. Imtiyaz had shot round from his revolver and attempted to shoot Hureshi as other members of his gang ran riot on the road, police said.

“We gathered information about the accused by using e-Gujcop and analysis which revealed that the gang members were involved in majority of these cases,” said Agrawal.

He added that Irfan, Julani, Kandiya, Main, Daudani, Abbasi have been detained and would be arrested once if they test negative for Covid-19. “Imtiyaz alias Lalo and Bloch are under judicial custody and we will arrest them on transfer warrant. Bhuvar, Makrani and Parekh are on the run and efforts are on to arrest them,” added Agrawal.

