11 MPs absent, 7 from TMC, 2 from Congress: What final tally on women’s Bill voting shows

According to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s statement in the House on Friday evening, the amendment, which required two-thirds MPs to back it, saw 489 MPs voting with 278 Ayes and 211 Noes with zero abstentions as per voting in Division 1.
After the voting pattern was assessed, the final figure, according to sources, showed 528 out of 542 Lok Sabha members participated, with 298 voting in favour, 230 against, and 11 absent. Sources said the absentees included seven MPs from the Trinamool Congress, two from the Congress, and two from among the seven Independent MPs.
Three of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha are vacant. The BJP has the highest number of MPs at 240, and the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) total tally is 293.
Opposition MPs include the Congress (98 seats), Samajwadi Party (37), Trinamool Congress (28), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (22), Shiv Sena (UBT) (nine), Nationalist Congress Party–Sharad Pawar faction (eight), CPI (M) (four), Rashtriya Janata Dal (four), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (four), Indian Union Muslim League (three), Aam Aadmi Party (three), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (three), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (two), Communist Party of India (two), CPI(ML) (two), National Conference (two), Kerala Congress (one), Bharat Adivasi Party (one), Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) (one), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (one), Revolutionary Socialist Party (one), All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (one), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (one), Shiromani Akali Dal (one), Zoram People’s Movement (one), and Independents (seven).
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More