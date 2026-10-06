11 Indians injured after attack on ship near Oman, MEA condemns strike

As many as 11 Indian nationals were injured after a Panama-flagged commercial vessel on Tuesday was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman while it was transitioning through the Strait of Hormuz. Out of the total crew of 19 aboard the vessel MT On Peace, 17 are Indian nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India issued a statement on Tuesday, condemning the attack on the commercial vessel. The MEA also informed that the injured have been evacuated from the ship, and are currently receiving treatment.

“With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support,” the statement says.