11 Haryana Cong MLAs complain against Haryana chief

B.S. Hooda (left) and Ashok Tanwar (Right) B.S. Hooda (left) and Ashok Tanwar (Right)

As many as 11 Congress MLAs Wednesday complained to the party high command against Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar alleging “he was behaving like a spokesman of BJP” over the incident of attack on state’s Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu’s house during the Jat stir in February 2016.

Tanwar had said the persons who attacked him in New Delhi in October 2016 appeared to be same who were now accused (in the CBI chargesheet) of setting Abhimanyu’s house on fire.

The MLAs, who are supporters of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, met senior Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmad Patel, Anand Sharma and Ashok Gehlot, in New Delhi. They have also sought an appointment from Congress president Rahul Gandhi in this regard.

Among them are Geeta Bhukkal, Raghubir Singh Kadian, Shakuntala Khatak, Jagbir Malik, Jaitirath Dahiya and Lalit Nagar. Sources said two more MLAs, former Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former minister Karan Singh Dalal, could not join them as they were away abroad, but had conveyed their solidarity with them.

Earlier, these MLAs had demanded Tanwar’s removal as the HPCC president. The Congress has 17 MLAs in the state.

Tanwar termed the allegations against him as baseless. Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, he said, “What wrong did I say? People have told me these (accused in the case of Finance Minister’s house) are same who had attacked me. I did not say they are Congressmen. But it should be probed. Why haven’t the Delhi Police completed the probe in my case till now?”

In February 2017, the Delhi Police had lodged an FIR in connection with the attack on Tanwar in New Delhi. Tanwar, a Dalit, was injured in the clash. In the complaint, allegations were levelled against Hooda, his MP son Deepender Hooda and their supporters. Hooda, though, has been claiming he had nothing to do with the clash.

This is not the only trigger which has prompted the Hooda supporter MLAs to approach the high command. Recently, retired IAS officer Pradeep Kasni, who is now a member of Congress, had visited Rohtak. “Kasni is just a primary member of the party and he (Tanwar) has appointed him observer for Rohtak parliamentary constituency to find out more probable candidates from Congress for this seat represented by a three-time MP (Deepender Hooda). Now, Tanwar is starting his cycle yatra from Garhi Sampla from Thursday. Bhupinder Singh Hooda had won this Vidhan Sabha seat with a margin of more than 70,000 votes in 2009,” said an MLA supporting Hooda.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kasni said, “The AICC had sought some details about the parliamentary constituencies regarding their demographics. This had nothing to do with probable candidates. I also feel Hooda can ensure win of Congress from Rohtak Lok Sabha seat.

Expressing ignorance over the latest development, Hooda, who also met Rahul today, said, “I don’t know. You may speak to the MLAs concerned about their affairs.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App