11 dead as 3 vehicles collide in Moradabad

Eleven people were killed and 14 injured after three vehicles collided on the Moradabad-Agra Highway.(Representational)

Eleven people were killed and 14 injured after three vehicles collided on the Moradabad-Agra Highway in Moradabad district on Saturday morning. Police said presence of dense fog in the morning led to the accident, which took place under the Kundarki police station limits.

Speaking to mediapersons, Moradabad District Magistrate (DM) Rakesh Kumar Singh said, “A private bus was coming from Bilari side, which collided with a truck and a mini truck… The CM has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who have been critically injured.”

The DM and Moradabad SP Prabhakar Chaudhary were present on the spot and oversaw the rescue operations.

“Prima facie it appears that around 8 am, a private bus hit the mini truck on the side while trying to overtake it. A truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, also hit the vehicle and toppled,” said SP Chaudhary.

Moradabad ASP Anil Kumar Yadav said 10 people died in the accident initially, and one person whose condition was serious died at the hospital. “One more patient is also in a critical state. We have been told that rest of the injured persons are now stable,” Yadav said on Saturday evening.

Police said the deceased were aged between 20 and 50 years. “The injured are all male, and most of them belonged to the working class and were heading to work in the morning,” said a police officer.

Police said the drivers of all the three vehicles have succumbed to injures.

“There were nearly 25 people in the private bus. The other two vehicles only had drivers and cleaners,” said the ASP.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and ordered officials to ensure swift rescue operation.