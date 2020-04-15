11-day-old infant tests positive, Covid-19 cases cross 700 in Gujarat

Vadodara recorded five more cases, including a 9-year-old boy, taking the district total to 121. Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana Vadodara recorded five more cases, including a 9-year-old boy, taking the district total to 121. Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana

An 11-day-old infant and two others tested positive in Rajkot taking the districts tally to 21 while the state’s tally reached 719, with 66 new cases Wednesday. The toll touched 30 with a 45-year-old woman from Surat, which reported six new cases today, succumbing to the disease.

In Botad, an 80-year-old man tested positive, marking the first case in the district. He has since been admitted to a private medical facility in the city where his condition is stable, Botad district collector Vishal Gupta told The Indian Express.

The number of cases in Ahmedabad reached 404 following 31 new cases. An ambulance driver residing in the city was among those who tested positive. The man is a native of Dana village in Kheda district but has not visited the area since March 22. Kheda district officials confirmed they will in any case be contact tracing members of his family.

Vadodara recorded five more cases, including a 9-year-old boy, taking the district total to 121. Of the five, two are from Nagarwada red zone, one is from Karelibaug, a contact of a positive patient, and one each from Salatwada and Raopura with no travel or contact history.

In Rajkot, all the three cases were from the Jungleshwar area of the city. “Two of the cases are from within the containment zone, one is just adjacent to it from where the first cases had originated. All these cases had symptoms and thus their samples were taken,” RMC Commissioner Udit Agrawal told The Indian Express.

Anand district reported seven new cases, all from Khambat, taking the district tally to 17. The new cases include three children aged five, nine and 11, two women aged 30 and 31 and two men aged 65 and 70.

Two more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchmahals including the 27-year-old son of a 55-year-old man who had tested positive on Monday. He owned a tea stall at Joharpura but it was shut since the lockdown, the District Collector said. A 57-year-old also tested positive in Godhra. “We are still ascertaining the source of infection in this case and are tracing the travel history, if any, in both cases,” district collector Amit Arora said.

Dahod saw its third case with a 27-year old from Garbada taluka with a travel history to Rajasthan, test positive.

