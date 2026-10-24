In major digital agriculture push, 11 crore farmers get unique IDs

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said on Saturday that it has reached its target of creating 11 crore Farmer IDs five months ahead of its scheduled deadline of March 31, 2027.

“In a major milestone for digital agriculture, the Government of India has achieved its target of creating 11 crore Farmer IDs, five months ahead of the March 31, 2027 deadline,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Farmer ID system would significantly reduce the need for farmers to repeatedly visit government offices and banks or submit the same documents for availing different schemes.

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The Farmer ID is an Aadhaar-like unique digital identity that is linked dynamically to the State’s land records, and has information like demographic, crop sown, ownership details, etc.