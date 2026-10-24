In major digital agriculture push, 11 crore farmers get unique IDs

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said on Saturday that it has reached its target of creating 11 crore Farmer IDs five months ahead of its scheduled deadline of March 31, 2027.
“In a major milestone for digital agriculture, the Government of India has achieved its target of creating 11 crore Farmer IDs, five months ahead of the March 31, 2027 deadline,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The Farmer ID is an Aadhaar-like unique digital identity that is linked dynamically to the State’s land records, and has information like demographic, crop sown, ownership details, etc.
The database created through the Farmer IDs is known as Farmers’ Registry. It serves as one of the three core registries under the Agri-Stack component of the Union Government’s Digital Agriculture Mission – a digital public infrastructure initiative for the farm sector that was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 2, 2024.
The other two registries under the Agri-Stack are Geo-referenced Village Maps and Crop Sown Registry.
According to ministry sources, 26% of 11 crore registered farmers, who have been provided Farmers’ ID are women. Of the total 11 crore farmers, approximately 81% belong to marginal and small operational-holding categories.
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The age-wise analysis of the data shows that around 15% of these 11 crore farmers were 70 years of age or older, while 7.5% were below 30 years. “The majority of the farmers lie between 30-70 years of age,” a source said.
Discussing the further progress of the Farmer ID initiative, the source said that an important emerging priority is inclusion of actual cultivators who may not be recorded as landowners.
“Already 28,680 cultivators, including eligible tenants and sharecroppers, have been registered in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Assam as per the State-decided mechanism for identification of cultivators, such as tenants and sharecroppers,” the source said.
“Additionally, 3,14,298 Forest Rights holder registrations have been recorded across Assam, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura,” the source added.
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Explaining various applications of the Farmer’ IDs, the source said that integration of Agri-Stack with AI, satellite data, weather forecasts, etc. can enable more accurate crop production forecasts and improved food security planning, personalised agricultural advisories, better market intelligence, and faster disaster response.