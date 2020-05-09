Gujarat: 11 booked in Godhra for gathering to celebrate Covid patient’s recovery

Medical officials at a containment zone in Gujarat (File/Express photo: Bhupendra Rana ) Medical officials at a containment zone in Gujarat (File/Express photo: Bhupendra Rana )

The Godhra police on Saturday booked 11 persons, including a Covid-19 recovered man, and another group of about 50 persons for allegedly gathering to celebrate his return from the hospital. Godhra ‘B’ division police is investigating the incident.

The recovered patient, who is in his mid-40s, had arrived back home on May 7 from GMERS hospital in Gotri of Vadodara where he had been undergoing treatment for 14 days.

The police said that a group of men, mostly neighbours and friends of the patient, gathered near the Masjid-e-Abrar in Voharvad area of the city to welcome him. Police initiated a probe when it learnt about the gathering and booked 11 persons who have been identified. Fifty others were also booked for assembling despite prohibitory orders being in place, in view of the lockdown, but they are yet to be identified.

Police Inspector at Godhra ‘B’ division police station, MP Pandya said, “The incident occurred on late Thursday. The recovered patient had just arrived in Godhra before midnight from Vadodara, where he stayed in the hospital for 14 days. We learnt that his family, especially the children, had planned a grand welcome and the neighbours joined, thus turning into a big crowd. We were taken aback as they should have shown some responsibility, since he had already contracted the virus and taken treatment. His wife had also tested positive and she returned a day later on Friday. We identified 11 persons and we will complete the process of their arrests on Monday after completing our probe.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 143 (Member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Rioting), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

