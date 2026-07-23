11.73 lakh court cases pending for over 20 years in India, UP tops list

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that there are over 11.73 lakh court cases pending for more than 20 years in various courts in the country.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJul 23, 2026 07:48 PM IST
Court cases pending in India for over 20 years have crossed 11.73 lakh, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest backlog. (Image generated using AI)Court cases pending in India for over 20 years have crossed 11.73 lakh, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest backlog. (Image generated using AI)
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Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that there are over 11.73 lakh court cases pending for more than 20 years in various courts in the country. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Meghwal, quoting data available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) as of July 16, 2026, said 11,73,509 cases have been pending for over 20 years in the Supreme Court, 25 High Courts, District and Subordinate Courts across the country.

Allahabad High Court tops 20-year pendency list with 1.61 lakh cases

According to the statement, a total of 4,52,152 cases have been pending for more than 20 years in the Supreme Court and High Courts across India. The Allahabad High Court has the highest number of cases pending for more than 20 years, with 1,61,598 cases.

It is followed by the Madras High Court (76,298), Bombay High Court (55,255), Calcutta High Court (34,551), Rajasthan High Court (33,296), Punjab and Haryana High Court (25,247), and Madhya Pradesh High Court (24,938).

The High Courts of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Sikkim have no cases pending for more than 20 years.

Among the remaining High Courts, the lowest number of such long-pending cases is in the Manipur High Court (5 cases), followed by the Gauhati High Court (81 cases), Himachal Pradesh High Court (90 cases) and Chhattisgarh High Court (94 cases).

Supreme Court and High Courts: Cases pending for 1, 5, 10, 20 and 30 years

Pending Cases in Supreme Court & High Courts, as on 16.07.2026

65,68,560
Total pending cases, Supreme Court + all High Courts
12,28,353
Highest pendency: Allahabad High Court
96,024
Pending in Supreme Court of India
Age-wise Break-up of Pending Cases (All High Courts)
Exclusive age bands computed from cumulative "more than X years" figures; total = 64,72,536
64.7L HC cases
>30 yrs: 80,660
20-30 yrs: 3,71,492
10-20 yrs: 11,62,505
5-10 yrs: 13,60,504
1-5 yrs: 22,68,167
<1 yr: 12,29,208
Total Pending Cases: Supreme Court & All High Courts, Ranked
Bars scaled on a log axis (wide range: 318 to 12.28 lakh) · Highest & Supreme Court highlighted
Allahabad HC
12,28,353
Rajasthan HC
6,96,348
Bombay HC
6,57,813
Madras HC
5,67,814
Madhya Pradesh HC
4,90,363
Punjab & Haryana HC
4,23,169
Karnataka HC
3,37,159
Andhra Pradesh HC
2,53,617
Kerala HC
2,46,302
Telangana HC
2,42,625
Patna HC
2,23,920
Calcutta HC
2,00,173
Gujarat HC
1,75,436
Orissa HC
1,69,320
Delhi HC
1,25,478
Himachal Pradesh HC
1,04,770
Supreme Court
96,024
Chhattisgarh HC
74,109
Jharkhand HC
72,751
Gauhati HC
65,001
Uttarakhand HC
63,263
Jammu & Kashmir HC
44,595
Manipur HC
6,230
Meghalaya HC
1,996
Tripura HC
1,613
Sikkim HC
318
Full State-wise Data (Pending Cases by Age)
Court >30 yrs >20 yrs >10 yrs >5 yrs >1 yr Total
Supreme Court of India2655810,09424,61149,24896,024
Allahabad HC53,7871,61,5984,88,3597,30,56210,76,28512,28,353
Bombay HC3,90155,2551,85,2613,19,4785,30,0946,57,813
Calcutta HC11,41734,55175,2681,09,4561,72,6442,00,173
Gauhati HC0814,80223,71250,31465,001
Telangana HC632,61036,3191,02,1051,96,4072,42,625
Chhattisgarh HC0946,14923,45455,27074,109
Rajasthan HC2,11133,2961,31,3702,96,2485,51,0386,96,348
Andhra Pradesh HC1,6507,33156,0671,16,3402,12,2662,53,617
Delhi HC1262,12920,51542,32493,0701,25,478
Gujarat HC192,14325,28770,0171,39,7251,75,436
Himachal Pradesh HC3908,52140,77781,0101,04,770
Jammu & Kashmir HC43956,13313,51433,95044,595
Jharkhand HC593,85514,95229,11755,24172,751
Karnataka HC4456922,22178,3332,49,1613,37,159
Kerala HC742,00441,5111,06,1172,03,0022,46,302
Madhya Pradesh HC9224,9381,54,8602,54,7134,14,4654,90,363
Manipur HC051331,1114,4266,230
Meghalaya HC007998211,996
Punjab & Haryana HC30325,2471,32,9242,28,7583,51,7594,23,169
Sikkim HC00416153318
Tripura HC001135331,613
Uttarakhand HC08696,29123,43150,82463,263
Madras HC3,11876,2981,19,6992,05,8154,17,6395,67,814
Orissa HC3767,03538,86669,6841,31,3591,69,320
Patna HC3,51311,75939,13789,9671,71,8722,23,920
Total (All High Courts)80,6604,52,15216,14,65729,75,16152,43,32864,72,536
"More than X years" figures are cumulative (e.g. cases pending >5 years also fall within >1 year). Allahabad HC alone accounts for nearly 19% of all pending High Court cases nationally.
Source: Rajya Sabha (National Judicial Data Grid)
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Uttar Pradesh tops district court backlog with 3.41 lakh cases pending for over 20 years

According to the written reply in the Rajya Sabha, 7,21,357 cases have been pending for more than 20 years in District and Subordinate Courts across the country.

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Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of such cases with 3,41,397 cases. It is followed by Bihar (1,22,947), West Bengal (1,15,192), Maharashtra (69,626), Odisha (45,333), and Gujarat (5,987).

The Union Territory of Ladakh has no cases pending for more than 20 years.

Among the remaining States and UTs, the lowest number of such long-pending cases is in Sikkim (1 case), Mizoram (2 cases), Lakshadweep (2 cases), Nagaland (9 cases), Chandigarh (13 cases), The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (30 cases), Himachal Pradesh (50 cases).

District courts and Subordinate Courts: Cases pending for 1, 5, 10, 20 and 30 years

Pending Cases in District & Subordinate Courts, as on 16.07.2026

4,98,45,538
Total pending cases, all States/UTs
1,19,46,397
Highest pendency: Uttar Pradesh
~24%
UP's share of all pending district court cases
Age-wise Break-up of Pending Cases (Nationwide)
Exclusive age bands computed from cumulative "more than X years" figures; total = 4,98,45,538
4.98 Cr Pending cases
>30 yrs: 81,275
20-30 yrs: 6,40,082
10-20 yrs: 47,15,675
5-10 yrs: 94,08,816
1-5 yrs: 2,26,49,710
<1 yr: 1,23,49,980
Total Pending Cases by State/UT, Ranked
Bars scaled on a log axis (wide range: 601 to 1.19 crore)
Uttar Pradesh
1,19,46,397
Maharashtra
61,80,192
West Bengal
41,04,641
Bihar
37,62,813
Rajasthan
27,45,299
Karnataka
23,21,907
Madhya Pradesh
21,34,825
Odisha
18,68,323
Kerala
18,12,563
Tamil Nadu
17,81,234
Delhi
17,35,136
Gujarat
16,00,496
Haryana
15,27,352
Punjab
10,17,925
Telangana
10,11,003
Andhra Pradesh
9,44,280
Himachal Pradesh
6,33,979
Assam
6,04,236
Jharkhand
5,84,838
Chhattisgarh
4,91,080
Jammu & Kashmir
3,64,800
Uttarakhand
3,09,849
Chandigarh
1,00,263
Tripura
75,020
Goa
63,560
Puducherry
36,841
Meghalaya
19,159
Arunachal Pradesh
16,798
Manipur
14,857
Mizoram
9,798
Andaman & Nicobar
8,778
DNH & DD
8,575
Nagaland
4,101
Sikkim
2,265
Ladakh
1,754
Lakshadweep
601
Full State/UT-wise Data (Pending Cases by Age)
State/UT >30 yrs >20 yrs >10 yrs >5 yrs >1 yr Total
Andaman and Nicobar61101,5753,8857,3888,778
Andhra Pradesh5577418,4831,58,0156,90,0669,44,280
Arunachal Pradesh303071,5514,10611,84416,798
Assam2826110,95067,8254,40,1946,04,236
Bihar6,9461,22,9478,75,69420,84,32532,62,58737,62,813
Chandigarh2134526,42762,0321,00,263
Chhattisgarh351191,32342,5553,14,4474,91,080
Delhi1021,03243,5382,62,51911,42,74917,35,136
Goa2727964,52716,66644,76863,560
Gujarat1365,98756,6202,44,00010,20,26416,00,496
Haryana16855,4832,22,87811,11,72415,27,352
Himachal Pradesh44610,51680,4863,17,3966,33,979
Jammu and Kashmir4565420,76584,1262,58,8803,64,800
Jharkhand791,01244,3991,59,2844,30,3215,84,838
Karnataka2063,84899,5394,30,70615,72,80823,21,907
Kerala2221,23248,0783,43,81512,84,60818,12,563
Ladakh00111129371,754
Lakshadweep022699418601
Madhya Pradesh1441,04735,5453,82,50015,68,31621,34,825
Maharashtra12,10969,6265,52,57217,65,49547,68,80561,80,192
Manipur10388423,1669,22314,857
Meghalaya593092,5015,73113,18319,159
Mizoram02245764,8009,798
Nagaland093091,1913,3334,101
Odisha4,44145,3333,07,2167,66,17715,60,82018,68,323
Puducherry1562,5147,67223,75236,841
Punjab9904,09067,0075,54,09210,17,925
Rajasthan3412,82783,5676,93,16720,89,19927,45,299
Sikkim014369652,265
Tamil Nadu4504,17363,9622,68,54310,91,67417,81,234
Telangana2361,74020,2771,78,1767,63,77910,11,003
DNH and Daman & Diu0303911,8976,2348,575
Tripura491237394,28126,20275,020
Uttar Pradesh37,3943,41,39723,09,08649,08,30896,40,6861,19,46,397
Uttarakhand91397,32255,6282,18,4263,09,849
West Bengal17,8391,15,1928,02,54115,24,46831,78,63841,04,641
Total (All States/UTs)81,2757,21,35754,37,0321,48,45,8483,74,95,5584,98,45,538
"More than X years" figures are cumulative (e.g. cases pending >5 years also fall within >1 year). Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar together account for nearly half of all pending district & subordinate court cases nationwide.
Source: Rajya Sabha (National Judicial Data Grid)
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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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