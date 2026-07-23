11.73 lakh court cases pending for over 20 years in India, UP tops list

It is followed by the Madras High Court (76,298), Bombay High Court (55,255), Calcutta High Court (34,551), Rajasthan High Court (33,296), Punjab and Haryana High Court (25,247), and Madhya Pradesh High Court (24,938).
The High Courts of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Sikkim have no cases pending for more than 20 years.
Among the remaining High Courts, the lowest number of such long-pending cases is in the Manipur High Court (5 cases), followed by the Gauhati High Court (81 cases), Himachal Pradesh High Court (90 cases) and Chhattisgarh High Court (94 cases).
Supreme Court and High Courts: Cases pending for 1, 5, 10, 20 and 30 years
Pending Cases in Supreme Court & High Courts, as on 16.07.2026
65,68,560
Total pending cases, Supreme Court + all High Courts
12,28,353
Highest pendency: Allahabad High Court
96,024
Pending in Supreme Court of India
Age-wise Break-up of Pending Cases (All High Courts)
Exclusive age bands computed from cumulative "more than X years" figures; total = 64,72,536
>30 yrs: 80,660
20-30 yrs: 3,71,492
10-20 yrs: 11,62,505
5-10 yrs: 13,60,504
1-5 yrs: 22,68,167
<1 yr: 12,29,208
Total Pending Cases: Supreme Court & All High Courts, Ranked
Bars scaled on a log axis (wide range: 318 to 12.28 lakh) · Highest & Supreme Court highlighted
Allahabad HC
12,28,353
Rajasthan HC
6,96,348
Bombay HC
6,57,813
Madras HC
5,67,814
Madhya Pradesh HC
4,90,363
Punjab & Haryana HC
4,23,169
Karnataka HC
3,37,159
Andhra Pradesh HC
2,53,617
Kerala HC
2,46,302
Telangana HC
2,42,625
Patna HC
2,23,920
Calcutta HC
2,00,173
Gujarat HC
1,75,436
Orissa HC
1,69,320
Delhi HC
1,25,478
Himachal Pradesh HC
1,04,770
Supreme Court
96,024
Chhattisgarh HC
74,109
Jharkhand HC
72,751
Gauhati HC
65,001
Uttarakhand HC
63,263
Jammu & Kashmir HC
44,595
Manipur HC
6,230
Meghalaya HC
1,996
Tripura HC
1,613
Sikkim HC
318
Full State-wise Data (Pending Cases by Age)
Court
>30 yrs
>20 yrs
>10 yrs
>5 yrs
>1 yr
Total
Supreme Court of India
26
558
10,094
24,611
49,248
96,024
Allahabad HC
53,787
1,61,598
4,88,359
7,30,562
10,76,285
12,28,353
Bombay HC
3,901
55,255
1,85,261
3,19,478
5,30,094
6,57,813
Calcutta HC
11,417
34,551
75,268
1,09,456
1,72,644
2,00,173
Gauhati HC
0
81
4,802
23,712
50,314
65,001
Telangana HC
63
2,610
36,319
1,02,105
1,96,407
2,42,625
Chhattisgarh HC
0
94
6,149
23,454
55,270
74,109
Rajasthan HC
2,111
33,296
1,31,370
2,96,248
5,51,038
6,96,348
Andhra Pradesh HC
1,650
7,331
56,067
1,16,340
2,12,266
2,53,617
Delhi HC
126
2,129
20,515
42,324
93,070
1,25,478
Gujarat HC
19
2,143
25,287
70,017
1,39,725
1,75,436
Himachal Pradesh HC
3
90
8,521
40,777
81,010
1,04,770
Jammu & Kashmir HC
4
395
6,133
13,514
33,950
44,595
Jharkhand HC
59
3,855
14,952
29,117
55,241
72,751
Karnataka HC
44
569
22,221
78,333
2,49,161
3,37,159
Kerala HC
74
2,004
41,511
1,06,117
2,03,002
2,46,302
Madhya Pradesh HC
92
24,938
1,54,860
2,54,713
4,14,465
4,90,363
Manipur HC
0
5
133
1,111
4,426
6,230
Meghalaya HC
0
0
7
99
821
1,996
Punjab & Haryana HC
303
25,247
1,32,924
2,28,758
3,51,759
4,23,169
Sikkim HC
0
0
4
16
153
318
Tripura HC
0
0
1
13
533
1,613
Uttarakhand HC
0
869
6,291
23,431
50,824
63,263
Madras HC
3,118
76,298
1,19,699
2,05,815
4,17,639
5,67,814
Orissa HC
376
7,035
38,866
69,684
1,31,359
1,69,320
Patna HC
3,513
11,759
39,137
89,967
1,71,872
2,23,920
Total (All High Courts)
80,660
4,52,152
16,14,657
29,75,161
52,43,328
64,72,536
"More than X years" figures are cumulative (e.g. cases pending >5 years also fall within >1 year). Allahabad HC alone accounts for nearly 19% of all pending High Court cases nationally.
Among the states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of such cases with 3,41,397 cases. It is followed by Bihar (1,22,947), West Bengal (1,15,192), Maharashtra (69,626), Odisha (45,333), and Gujarat (5,987).
Among the remaining States and UTs, the lowest number of such long-pending cases is in Sikkim (1 case), Mizoram (2 cases), Lakshadweep (2 cases), Nagaland (9 cases), Chandigarh (13 cases), The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (30 cases), Himachal Pradesh (50 cases).
District courts and Subordinate Courts: Cases pending for 1, 5, 10, 20 and 30 years
Pending Cases in District & Subordinate Courts, as on 16.07.2026
4,98,45,538
Total pending cases, all States/UTs
1,19,46,397
Highest pendency: Uttar Pradesh
~24%
UP's share of all pending district court cases
Age-wise Break-up of Pending Cases (Nationwide)
Exclusive age bands computed from cumulative "more than X years" figures; total = 4,98,45,538
>30 yrs: 81,275
20-30 yrs: 6,40,082
10-20 yrs: 47,15,675
5-10 yrs: 94,08,816
1-5 yrs: 2,26,49,710
<1 yr: 1,23,49,980
Total Pending Cases by State/UT, Ranked
Bars scaled on a log axis (wide range: 601 to 1.19 crore)
Uttar Pradesh
1,19,46,397
Maharashtra
61,80,192
West Bengal
41,04,641
Bihar
37,62,813
Rajasthan
27,45,299
Karnataka
23,21,907
Madhya Pradesh
21,34,825
Odisha
18,68,323
Kerala
18,12,563
Tamil Nadu
17,81,234
Delhi
17,35,136
Gujarat
16,00,496
Haryana
15,27,352
Punjab
10,17,925
Telangana
10,11,003
Andhra Pradesh
9,44,280
Himachal Pradesh
6,33,979
Assam
6,04,236
Jharkhand
5,84,838
Chhattisgarh
4,91,080
Jammu & Kashmir
3,64,800
Uttarakhand
3,09,849
Chandigarh
1,00,263
Tripura
75,020
Goa
63,560
Puducherry
36,841
Meghalaya
19,159
Arunachal Pradesh
16,798
Manipur
14,857
Mizoram
9,798
Andaman & Nicobar
8,778
DNH & DD
8,575
Nagaland
4,101
Sikkim
2,265
Ladakh
1,754
Lakshadweep
601
Full State/UT-wise Data (Pending Cases by Age)
State/UT
>30 yrs
>20 yrs
>10 yrs
>5 yrs
>1 yr
Total
Andaman and Nicobar
6
110
1,575
3,885
7,388
8,778
Andhra Pradesh
55
774
18,483
1,58,015
6,90,066
9,44,280
Arunachal Pradesh
30
307
1,551
4,106
11,844
16,798
Assam
28
261
10,950
67,825
4,40,194
6,04,236
Bihar
6,946
1,22,947
8,75,694
20,84,325
32,62,587
37,62,813
Chandigarh
2
13
452
6,427
62,032
1,00,263
Chhattisgarh
35
119
1,323
42,555
3,14,447
4,91,080
Delhi
102
1,032
43,538
2,62,519
11,42,749
17,35,136
Goa
272
796
4,527
16,666
44,768
63,560
Gujarat
136
5,987
56,620
2,44,000
10,20,264
16,00,496
Haryana
16
85
5,483
2,22,878
11,11,724
15,27,352
Himachal Pradesh
4
46
10,516
80,486
3,17,396
6,33,979
Jammu and Kashmir
45
654
20,765
84,126
2,58,880
3,64,800
Jharkhand
79
1,012
44,399
1,59,284
4,30,321
5,84,838
Karnataka
206
3,848
99,539
4,30,706
15,72,808
23,21,907
Kerala
222
1,232
48,078
3,43,815
12,84,608
18,12,563
Ladakh
0
0
11
112
937
1,754
Lakshadweep
0
2
26
99
418
601
Madhya Pradesh
144
1,047
35,545
3,82,500
15,68,316
21,34,825
Maharashtra
12,109
69,626
5,52,572
17,65,495
47,68,805
61,80,192
Manipur
10
38
842
3,166
9,223
14,857
Meghalaya
59
309
2,501
5,731
13,183
19,159
Mizoram
0
2
24
576
4,800
9,798
Nagaland
0
9
309
1,191
3,333
4,101
Odisha
4,441
45,333
3,07,216
7,66,177
15,60,820
18,68,323
Puducherry
1
56
2,514
7,672
23,752
36,841
Punjab
9
90
4,090
67,007
5,54,092
10,17,925
Rajasthan
341
2,827
83,567
6,93,167
20,89,199
27,45,299
Sikkim
0
1
4
36
965
2,265
Tamil Nadu
450
4,173
63,962
2,68,543
10,91,674
17,81,234
Telangana
236
1,740
20,277
1,78,176
7,63,779
10,11,003
DNH and Daman & Diu
0
30
391
1,897
6,234
8,575
Tripura
49
123
739
4,281
26,202
75,020
Uttar Pradesh
37,394
3,41,397
23,09,086
49,08,308
96,40,686
1,19,46,397
Uttarakhand
9
139
7,322
55,628
2,18,426
3,09,849
West Bengal
17,839
1,15,192
8,02,541
15,24,468
31,78,638
41,04,641
Total (All States/UTs)
81,275
7,21,357
54,37,032
1,48,45,848
3,74,95,558
4,98,45,538
"More than X years" figures are cumulative (e.g. cases pending >5 years also fall within >1 year). Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar together account for nearly half of all pending district & subordinate court cases nationwide.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More