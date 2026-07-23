11.73 lakh court cases pending for over 20 years in India, UP tops list

Court cases pending in India for over 20 years have crossed 11.73 lakh, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest backlog. (Image generated using AI)

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that there are over 11.73 lakh court cases pending for more than 20 years in various courts in the country. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Meghwal, quoting data available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) as of July 16, 2026, said 11,73,509 cases have been pending for over 20 years in the Supreme Court, 25 High Courts, District and Subordinate Courts across the country.

Allahabad High Court tops 20-year pendency list with 1.61 lakh cases

According to the statement, a total of 4,52,152 cases have been pending for more than 20 years in the Supreme Court and High Courts across India. The Allahabad High Court has the highest number of cases pending for more than 20 years, with 1,61,598 cases.