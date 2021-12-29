10th installment of PM-Kisan to farmers’ accounts on January 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on January 1, 2022, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the PMO said that an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore will be transferred to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

This is “in line with the continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroot level farmers”, the statement said.

“During the programme, the Prime Minister will also release an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. He will interact with the FPOs during the event and will also address the nation,” the statement said.

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, the government provides Rs 6,000 to the eligible beneficiary farmer families in a year and the amount is transferred to their bank accounts in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each.

The last installment was released on August 9, 2021 for the August-November 2021 period. Under this installment, the money was transferred to over 9.75 farmers families.

According to the PMO, over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers’ bank accounts under the scheme so far.