10k poultry birds culled in P’kula; mortality reported in Mohali too

AT LEAST 10,000 poultry birds were culled in Panchkula on Thursday. In the last four days, around 42,000 birds have been culled. Senior officers maintained that the result of around six poultry birds samples are still awaited from Bhopal laboratory.

Meanwhile, the poultry farm owners said that they are worried about the compensation money of the stored feed meant for the poultry birds.

As per the notification regarding bird flu, state government is authorised to destroy the stored feed kept in the affected poultry farms. SK Khanna, a retired poultry officer, said the cost of feed will be in crores. A veterinary expert claimed that the poultry farms situated in the area of Dera Bassi, which adjoins the Barwala belt, is also likely to be affected.

14 birds found dead in Chandigarh, negative report received

As many as 14 birds were found dead in Chandigarh at different locations on Thursday. The UT forest and wildlife department also received the report of a third set of samples of dead birds, which tested negative for the Avian influenza. The report was sent by RDDL, Jalandhar. Chief Wildlife Warden,UT, Debendra Dalai, said severe cold season may also be a reason behind mortality of birds.

Panic in Mohali as birds found dead

Panic gripped Mohali city as seven crows were found dead at the cremation grounds in Shahimajra on Thursday. At least five crows were found dead here on Wednesday as well. Residents of Bhagsi village were also alarmed as 40 herons have been found dead in the village in the last 2-3 days.