108 Maoists, Rs 3.6 crore cash, 1 kg gold – surrenders mark days leading up to Home Ministry deadline

With 20 days left for the March 31, 2026, deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for eradicating Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from the country, the security forces saw another success on Wednesday when 108 Maoists, including 44 women, surrendered in Bastar, returning 101 weapons, Rs 3.61 crore in cash and 1 kg gold, making it the largest dump of materials recovered from Maoists. Those who surrendered had a collective reward of Rs 3.29 crore for their capture.

All the Maoists were operating in an area they termed as Dandakaranya, which comprises Bastar’s seven districts and border areas of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. “The recovery of 101 weapons, including AK-47s, INSAS rifles and barrel grenade launchers, has dealt a severe blow to the military capacity of the now-weakened Maoist organisation,” said Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Jitendra Kumar Yadav.