Wednesday, September 15, 2021
102% given 1st vaccine dose: Goa CM

He also said that opposition parties questioning the government’s claim were working against the interest of Goa.

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
September 16, 2021 2:22:15 am
Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday claimed that the state government has vaccinated 102 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. He also said that opposition parties questioning the government’s claim were working against the interest of Goa.

He also announced that PM Modi will interact with Goa people virtually on September 18.

Goa has vaccinated much more than the state’s adult population based on electoral data and projections of the Registrar General of India, he said.

