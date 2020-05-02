1,008 fresh cases reported in state, doubling rate now 9 days

Mumbai alone recorded 751 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its total count to 7,812. (Representational Photo) Mumbai alone recorded 751 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its total count to 7,812. (Representational Photo)

Maharashtra recorded 1,008 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total count of infected persons to 11,506. State health officials have attributed the rise to the disease’s natural progression and improved testing capacity in Maharashtra.

Mumbai alone recorded 751 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its total count to 7,812.

Apart from the increasing numbers, another area of concern was the inability of the state to control the doubling rate of cases. Maharashtra’s doubling rate worsened on Friday, it now stands at nine days. Until last week it took over 10 days for cases to double.

At least 26 more deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 485 in Maharashtra. Mumbai saw six deaths, including one death of an Uttar Pradesh resident, taking its total death count to 295. Pune, however, surpassed Mumbai by recording 11 deaths. Three others died in Jalgaon, and one each in Bhiwandi, Sindhudurg, Thane, Nanded, Aurangabad and Parbhani.

Of those who died, 14 were aged above 60 years, while one was aged less than 40. The fatality rate is highest amongst people aged above 40 and with co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart ailment.

On Friday, the state had 792 containment zones with 1.74 lakh under quarantine at home and in institutions set up by government. Maharashtra has tested 1.53 lakh samples, and its positivity rate stands at 7.5 per cent. The average is much lower than USA, France or Iran.

The BMC has decided to keep all asymptomatic Covid-19 positive people at home isolation to decongest hospitals and reserve them for critical and serious patients. BMC officials said feasibility of home isolation will be checked for each positive patient if they have no symptoms. For crowded households where others stand a risk of infection, patient may be shifted to Covid care centres.

With several corporators in Mumbai involved in food distribution to migrants and homeless, and in helping patients get admitted, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to test corporators and their family members as a precautionary measure. BMC will step away from its mandate to test only symptomatic people in this case.

A senior civic official from the BMC said that on April 30 additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani instructed all zonal Deputy Municipal Commissioners to set up a camp for corporators and their family for COVID-19 test. Officials said that the tests will be done at some open space with the help of private laboratories. Thyrocare and Metropolis have been exempted from testing corporators. BMC will be paying for the entire testing expenditure. “Corporators are also part of BMC and city’s caretaker so there is nothing wrong in paying for them,” an official said.

RTI activist Anil Galgali has slammed BMC’s move claiming that the civic body has been avoiding testing of its frontline workers like nurses, sanitary staff, doctors. “This is against the BMC protocol as they had decided that only symptomatic people will be tested. All other civic staff should also be tested. Why only corporators?” Galgali said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Kakani on Friday clarified that he only instructed to conduct medical check-up not Covid-19 testing.

Pune reported seven deaths on Friday of which two had succumbed to COVID-19 infection late Thursday night. The toll has climbed to 99.

Sassoon general hospital reported three deaths including that of an 80-year-old woman from Kavadi Malwadi, who was suffering from illness since April 26 and was referred by YASH hospital and admitted to Sassoon hospital on April 29. She had bilateral pneumonia and obstructive uropathy and died on April 30. Her report for COVID-19 tested positive on May 1.

In another case a 65-year-old man from Tadiwala Road who was symptomatic since April 16 was admitted on April 21 to Sassoon general hospital. He had bilateral pneumonia and died on May 1 due to COVID 19 related complications.

A 71 year old woman residing at Tadiwala road who was smptomatic since April 24 and admitted on April 28 at Sassoon general hospital succumbed to the infection on May 1. She had bilateral pneumonia and also had diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

A 68 year old man from Nana Peth who was admitted to Bharati hospital on April 28 succumbed to COVID 19 infection on April 30.He had diabetes and hypertension. The death was reported on Friday by municipal health authorities. In another case, a 75 year old man from Parvati Darshan died due to COVID 19 complications on May 1.

At Symbiosis hospital, a 75 year old man from Siddharth Nagar succumbed to COVID-19 related infection early on Friday morning. A 51 year old man from Yerawada also died on May 1 at KEM hospital.

