1,000 gaushalas in 4 months, says Madhya Pradesh govt

THE CONGRESS government on Tuesday announced that 1,000 gaushalas will be set up in Madhya Pradesh in the next four months to accommodate nearly one lakh stray cows and progeny.

Insisting that there was not one government-run gaushala in the state, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said by instructing quick completion of Project Gaushala his government had fulfilled one more promise made in the party’s manifesto. The Rural Development Department will be the nodal agency of the project while gram panchayats, self-help groups, organisations affiliated to the state cow protection board and organisations chosen by district committees will implement the project.

The CM said MP has 614 private gaushalas but not one government-run gaushala. The Opposition alleged that Congress was paying only lip service to cow protection. BJP chief Rakesh Singh alleged that 50 cows died due to cold and hunger in the country’s only cow sanctuary in Salaria.