1,000 ‘descendants’ of Lord Ram reach Ayodhya, demand temple at disputed site

Around 1,000 people from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan reached Ayodhya on Sunday, claiming to be the descendants of Lord Ram and the Ikshvaku dynasty.

BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, Birendra Raghuvanshi, was also part of the rally, which had started from Bhopal on Friday under the banner of Akhand Raghuvanshi Samaj Kalyan Mahaparishad.

Addressed to the President and the Prime Minister, a memorandum was also given to the district administration, demanding a Ram temple be built at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Last month, the Supreme Court had said it was “curious” to know whether any descendants of Lord Ram were still living in Ayodhya. Mahaparishad national president Harishankar Singh Raghuvanshi said the yatra was in response to the Supreme Court’s poser.