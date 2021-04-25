100-year-old PAU alumnus Sardar Swarn Singh Atwal dies of Covid-19

The seniormost alumnus of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Sardar Swarn Singh Atwal died due to Covid-19 infection on Saturday. He was 100.

Born on January 22, 1921 at Chitti Chak, Lyallpur (Pakistan), Sardar Swaran Singh worked as Assistant Biochemist under central sector scheme from 1944 to 1948; enquiry officer in the central scheme for cost of production of crops in Amritsar and Ferozepur district from 1954 to 1956 and marketing officer in the Directorate of Marketing and Inspection (UPSC).

Atwal also worked as research officer in the Planning Commission dealing in the subject of cooperative development, agri-marketing, horticulture and warehousing from 1959 to 1956; as Deputy Director in National Cooperative Development Corporation, Government of India from 1967 to 1971; as Director NCDC from 1975 to 1979; consultant at Hafed for preparation of a project on marketing of potatoes in Haryana in 1980 and as consultant of World Bank for the appraisal of a project for cooperative development and marketing of agricultural produce in Nigeria in 1981.

He has also served as vice-president of Governing Council of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamuna Nagar and president, Gurdwara Committee under Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. His son Tejinder Singh Athwal is also an agricultural graduate from PAU and a progressive farmer of Jagadhari region. His two daughters are settled in UK and Canada.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon, senior officials, faculty, staff and Alumni Association of PAU expressed deep grief over Atwal’s demise.