100 victims every hour: Amit Shah warns of ‘national crisis’, says cybercrime has become an industry

Amit Shah pointed out that 11 years ago, India had only 250 million internet users, whereas today it has crossed 1 billion, reaching new heights in the digital domain. (file)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Tuesday that one person falls victim to cybercrime every 37 seconds, and that, on average, 100 people are affected every hour, and stressed that cybercrime has now evolved into an organised industry, where bank accounts are “bought and sold as a service.”

While delivering the keynote address at a conference titled “Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem,” jointly organised by the CBI and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in New Delhi, Shah underscored the need for collective, coordinated, and immediate action against cybercrime, describing it as a growing national security threat.

“If we do not take adequate steps, cyber fraud would not have remained just an ordinary crime, but would have turned into a national crisis. Therefore, all stakeholders must act simultaneously and urgently, whether it is identifying call centres operating domestically or abroad, conducting awareness campaigns, strengthening the 1930 helpline, reducing call response times, or improving coordination between banks and I4C,” he said.