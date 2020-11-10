100 rakes of coal, 70 with fertiliser lying idle: Railways

Around 10-12 rakes of coal service these power plants every day. Punjab has expressed concern that if coal stock of the power plants is not replenished in time, the state will face power crisis in the winter.

Nearly 230 trains loaded with essential goods are idled outside Punjab for the past one month due to protests by farmers in the state, according to Railways officials.

Coal for power plants, petroleum products meant for the state as well as for Ladakh and J&K, and fertiliser are the main items in these rakes.

Chief among them are 100 rakes of coal meant for the five power plants in the state. With the blockade stretching to over a month, they have been moved away and kept in various loop lines in Delhi and Haryana, a Northern Railway official said.

Around 10-12 rakes of coal service these power plants every day. Punjab has expressed concern that if coal stock of the power plants is not replenished in time, the state will face power crisis in the winter.

Around 70 rakes of fertiliser are also lying idle at various places in Northern Railway zone awaiting clearance, official data show. Railways officials said that as per annual routine, rakes loaded with fertiliser are prioritised across India to service Punjab in the kharif and rabi seasons. Punjab is heavily dependent on fertiliser from other states.

Thirty rakes of petroleum product meant for the state as well as supplies to Ladakh and J&K are also awaiting clearance. The rest are containers with various kinds of goods meant for multiple places, record shows.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.