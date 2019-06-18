100 promises fulfilled in 6 months: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh completed six months on Monday, with Chief Minister Kamal Nath claiming that 100 promises made in the party’s manifesto for the Assembly elections have been fulfilled.

Nath said he has always been a votary of governments presenting report cards from time to time so that people can judge them by the work done. He claimed the model code of conduct for the general elections cost the state government nearly two and a half months, the state government got empty coffers and little time and yet it created history by fulfilling 100 promises.

Referring to the loan waiver promise, the CM said nearly 20 lakh farmers have benefited from it and the process to extend the benefits to the remaining beneficiaries is on. He said the Congress government has made it compulsory for industries to provide 70 per cent jobs to local residents. He said OBC reservation in the state has been increased from 14 per cent to 27 per cent, and kept promises like halving electricity dues and beginning work on building 1,000 gaushalas.

Aid sought to check crime against women

The state government has sought Rs 880-crore assistance from the Centre to develop a comprehensive mechanism to deal with crime against children and women.

In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM said the MP government wants to put in place a comprehensive set-up involving investigating officers, legal advisers, prosecutors and counselors.