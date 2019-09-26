100 per cent, NRC will be implemented, but no Hindu will be left out: Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday asserted said that the NRC, which has created panic among people, will be “100 per cent” implemented in West Bengal, but the Hindus should not fear as not a single of them will be forced to leave the country.

Speaking at party programme hear, Vijayvargiya said, “Be 100 per cent sure about NRC in West Bengal. But Hindus have nothing to fear as we are soon bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament… As the national general secretary of BJP, I want to assure all of you that NRC will be implemented but not a single Hindu will have to leave the country. Each and every Hindu will be given citizenship.”

“India is not a charity house that those who are the majority community in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan (Muslims) can infiltrate, spread terror and take away the livelihood of our citizens… Hindus in those countries are minorities and are coming to India to protect their lives,” the BJP leader said, adding they Hindus have nothing to worry about as long as Narendra Modi is the country’s Prime Minister and Amit Shah the Home Minister.

Vijayvargiya’s remark comes as the state unit of the BJP grapples to deal with the political fallout of the NRC, which has created a panic following the exclusion of 19 lakh people from the citizenship list, most of them Hindus, in neighbouring Assam.

The senior BJP leader, who is the party’s in-charge of West Bengal, also hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing it of creating a “fear psychosis” among the people.

Without naming the TMC, Vijayvargiya said, “The attempt by some political parties to create a fear psychosis among the people will not yield any results… there are certain people who are trying to spread canards and misguide the people.”

The BJP has been accusing the ruling TMC of creating an atmosphere of fear over the NRC “to bring back the BJP supporters to its fold”. On Tuesday, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said that CM should take responsibility for the panic and that she should be booked”for the “NRC-relat”d deaths”.