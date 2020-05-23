100 passengers from USA screened at Mohali Airport

Foreign returnees at Chandigarh International Airport on Friday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Foreign returnees at Chandigarh International Airport on Friday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

As many as 100 passengers who were stranded in USA arrived at the Mohali International airport in an Air India flight on Friday. The flight carried 61 passengers belonging to various districts in Punjab while the rest belong to Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh (HP). All the passengers of Punjab were put under quarantine for 14 days in different government facilities.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh who led the examination teams said that no passenger was suffering from fever, cough, cold etc. He said the 61 passengers included five people from Mohali district. The flight was operated under the Vande Bharat Mission launched by the government of India to repatriate the Indian nationals stuck in different countries due to the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-1

The medical team examined the passengers with a non-contact infrared thermometer. Dr Manjit Singh added that the District Health Department has worked hard to check the spread of coronavirus in Mohali district and at present there is no active case in the district.

The District Nodal Officer, Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar said that the flight reached Mohali via New Delhi and all the passengers were examined in collaboration with the airport authorities. She said that all the passengers will not be sent home yet as a precaution measure and will be quarantined at government facilities for 14 days.

She said that during the screening, the health officials took utmost precaution. Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Daljit Singh Pardesi, Dr Harmandeep Kaur and Health Inspector Bhupinder Singh Dahri were also present at the airport.

The Chandigarh administration also took the foreign returnees to the hotels which have designated as quarantine centers. In Chandigarh, a total of 25 NRIs arrived-both from Amritsar and Mohali airport which include nine from USA, three from Malaysia and 13 from Canada. A total of 44 foreign returnees have reached the city till date.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd