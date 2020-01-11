100 organisations form ‘national alliance’ against CAA, NRC

At the event in Mumbai on Friday. At the event in Mumbai on Friday.

OVER 100 social and Muslims organisations, including 13 youth bodies, Friday came together to form a “national alliance” in Maharashtra against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Maharashtra is the fourth state where such an alliance has been formed after Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Gujarat.

The Maharashtra convener of the alliance, Justice (retd) Kolse Patil, said the aim of the alliance is to facilitate future protests as well as hold candlelight vigils and awareness sessions on CAA, NCR and NPR. “We are hoping the judiciary will step in to stop the discriminatory CAA. This movement will continue until we reach a logical end… by withdrawal of the Act,” he told mediapersons.

Mujtaba Farooq, national co-convener of the alliance, said that in the coming days, awareness sessions will be held in villages and rural Maharashtra to raise awareness about CAA, NCR and NPR. “NPR is aimed at robbing the citizenship of the poor, Dalits and Muslims. In coming days, such alliances will be formed in four more states,” he added.

The alliance will also work on providing legal aid to youth and activists who are being booked by the police for protesting.

