100 more dogs found buried as stray killing spree continues in Telangana

It is believed the dogs were poisoned because village administrations had promised to do away with the stray dog menace once they won the recently concluded Panchayat elections.

In yet another case of dog killing, 100 strays were allegedly killed in Abbapur village, Gopalpally mandal of Jagtial district of Telangana. The incident came to light when dog carcasses were found buried at the village outskirts.

Police claim that 500 stray dogs have been killed in such poisoning cases in Telangana in the last few months, although NGOs put this number closer to 1,000.

The dog killings were allegedly done after the sarpanch and the secretary ordered for the same. The carcasses were recovered Sunday evening.

Based on complaint filed by Preethi Mudavath of Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI) Telangana police have lodged an FIR against village sarpanch and gram panchayat secretary under sections 325 read with 3(5) of BNS, and section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of cruelty to Animals Act 1960.