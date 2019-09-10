100 days of Modi govt: Arjun Munda hails scrapping of J&K special status

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the scrapping of the special status has opened doors for Kashmir and that “one rule and one law” across the country will give people of the Valley all “benefits” of the Indian Constitution.

Munda was speaking at a press meet in Ranchi on the completion of 100 days of the Narendra Modi government.

“Now the country will have one rule and one law and all arrangements, facilities, benefits, fundamental rights in Constitution will now be available to the people of Kashmir. This is a great achievement for the people of Kashmir and for the entire country.”

He also recounted that he had gone to Leh in Ladakh and people had overwhelmingly supported the revocation of special status. “The response was unimaginable,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, Munda said 35 Bills have been passed in Parliament in the first session after the government was formed. “Ruling and Opposition parties participated in the debate. Bills like Triple Talaq, scrapping of Article 370 and amendment to POCSO Act were supported from across party lines,” he said.

He added that in the first term of the government, the economy moved from 2 trillion to 2.45 trillion and now a new target has been set by the Prime Minister. He added that the government has planned to spend Rs 1 lakh crore on infrastructure development in the country and that India has improved its Ease of Doing Business ranking.

Munda added that government has given an approval to set up 462 new Eklavya residential schools for tribals on the lines of Navodaya schools and they will be completed in the next three years.