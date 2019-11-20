100 births needed to understand Sharad Pawar: Sanjay Raut on NCP chief’s remarks

Even AS the suspense over government formation in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that a party-led government will soon be in place in the state.

Advertising

“Shiv Sena-led government will be formed in Maharashtra soon. It will be a stable, strong and effective government. We want Uddhav Thackeray to lead the government,” Raut told the mediapersons in New Delhi.

He was responding to queries on NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s cryptic responses on the government formation. On Monday, Pawar had said that Sena should be asked about the government formation in Maharashtra after meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political situation in the state.

Raut, however, said that Pawar did not say anything wrong. “There is nothing wrong in what Pawar saheb said because the Sena will form the government. His stand is right as their mandate is to sit in the Opposition,” he said.

Advertising

“Some BJP leaders in Mumbai said that it will take 25 births for me to understand (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. So, I want to tell everyone that one will need 100 births to understand Sharad Pawar,” he added.

Raut went on to slam Union Minister and RPI (A) leader Ramdas Athawale for his attempts to negotiate between Sena and BJP. “He should focus on himself and not worry about Shiv Sena. We don’t need anyone’s interference,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the Sena said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to hold a meeting of legislators on Friday.