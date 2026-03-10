100 artefacts from galleries, South Block find pride of place in new PMO

An intricately carved table gifted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his state visits to India now finds space in one of the main corridors of Seva Teerth, the new Prime Minister’s Office, in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Wooden panels showcasing scenes from the Ramayana and a selection of Chola bronzes are among the artefacts that adorn the premises inaugurated by PM Modi on February 13.

Sources said as many as 100 artwork, including metal art pieces, oil paintings, sculptures and antique objects, have been sourced from the collections of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Lalit Kala Akademi, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the Ministry of External Affairs Toshakhana, where gifts received from foreign dignitaries are deposited. Some of the artwork from South Block, the earlier PMO, have also travelled to Seva Teerth, sources say.